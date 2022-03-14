Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.48) to €2.70 ($2.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.59) to €3.70 ($4.02) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.88) to €2.75 ($2.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.72) to €2.70 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of ISNPY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.51. 184,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,265. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.