ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.43

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 103869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $617.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 322,318 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after buying an additional 698,074 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

