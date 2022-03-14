Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLB. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.11.

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,446. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,007,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

