Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLB. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.11.

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,446. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,007,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.