Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) will announce $200.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.70 million. Exterran posted sales of $151.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $644.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $644.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $796.30 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $829.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exterran.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

EXTN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. 332,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,365. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in Exterran in the fourth quarter worth about $4,492,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exterran by 109.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its stake in Exterran by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 501,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 299,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Exterran by 264.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 272,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

