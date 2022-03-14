Centric Cash (CNS) Market Cap Tops $1.24 Million

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000685 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00032215 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars.

