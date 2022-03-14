Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 14,123 call options on the company. This is an increase of 988% compared to the typical volume of 1,298 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of GDS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,960 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of GDS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of GDS by 12.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,833,000 after acquiring an additional 291,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GDS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,323,000 after acquiring an additional 41,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $6.34 on Monday, reaching $21.02. 6,098,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,289. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

