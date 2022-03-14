Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in February

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,686,600 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 26,647,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.3 days.

Shares of NLLSF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.98. 23,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLLSF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nel ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

