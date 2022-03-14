Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $12.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARESF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of ARESF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.36. 6,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0392 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

