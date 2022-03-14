Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,925 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,391% compared to the average daily volume of 58 put options.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOLT traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.88. 9,379,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,379. The company has a market cap of $129.94 million, a PE ratio of 98.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. Volt Information Sciences has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Volt Information Sciences had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Volt Information Sciences will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOLT. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 75.4% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 352,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,334 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 49,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 25,647.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing, International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

