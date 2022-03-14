45,716 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Acquired by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,000. Cboe Global Markets comprises 1.4% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

CBOE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.72. 713,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.80.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.