55,892 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,000. AbbVie makes up about 1.8% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.04 on Monday, hitting $152.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,637,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,375. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $152.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,741 shares of company stock worth $37,198,136. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

