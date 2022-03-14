Redwood Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of 59.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $10.70. 789,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,409. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $14,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 581,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,674,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 425,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,991 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.