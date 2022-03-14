Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of CMTG traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,102. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $8,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

CMTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

