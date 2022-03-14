Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMFGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.10.

BKIMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.43) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Bankinter stock remained flat at $$5.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

