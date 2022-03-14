Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) to report $5.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.44 billion and the highest is $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $5.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $21.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.90 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $23.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.01. 57,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,273. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $116.48 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

