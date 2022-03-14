Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Target Price at $4.80

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

BTEGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. 339,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,700. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.