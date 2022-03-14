Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Swarthmore Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Swarthmore Group Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.51. The stock had a trading volume of 201,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,144. The firm has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.23 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.18.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

