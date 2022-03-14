Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Down 46.7% in February

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KAJMY remained flat at $$12.90 on Monday. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. Kajima has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

Get Kajima alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kajima from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kajima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kajima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.