Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.78

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.78 and last traded at $45.64, with a volume of 24650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.94 and a beta of -0.20.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

