ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.43

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 103869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

The company has a market cap of $617.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

