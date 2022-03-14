Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 167,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. Komatsu has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $32.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

