Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Decreases By 33.3%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LBRMF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,376. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Labrador Iron Mines has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.36.
Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
