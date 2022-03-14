Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Decreases By 33.3%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LBRMF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,376. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Labrador Iron Mines has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.36.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

