Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBRMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. 16,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. Labrador Iron Mines has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

