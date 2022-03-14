PotCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $610.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 31.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $610.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,845.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.92 or 0.06543713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00265075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.47 or 0.00729750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00065637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.79 or 0.00470550 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.91 or 0.00373042 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,422,385 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

