BioPassport Token (BIOT) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $47.68 million and $800,038.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

