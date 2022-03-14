Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ZURVY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.91. 65,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,608. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

