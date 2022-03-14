Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 55,786 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,786 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in TriState Capital were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TriState Capital by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TSC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,965. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

TriState Capital ( NASDAQ:TSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

TriState Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

