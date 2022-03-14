Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Receives €177.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €177.03 ($192.42).

HLAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €300.00 ($326.09) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($254.35) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.20 ($181.74) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €28.40 ($30.87) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €278.40 ($302.61). 70,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €258.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €226.83. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €120.20 ($130.65) and a 1-year high of €295.00 ($320.65).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.