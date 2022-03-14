Sippican Capital Advisors Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,644,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

