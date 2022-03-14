General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Increased by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $1,267,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $943,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

GE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.45. 192,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,024,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

