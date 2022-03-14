Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Shares of GTLB stock remained flat at $$35.50 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 219,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,446. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.21. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

