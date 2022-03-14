Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Shares of GTLB stock remained flat at $$35.50 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 219,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,446. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.21. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

