Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Cut by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 1.9% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.59.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $3.15 on Monday, hitting $229.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.30 and its 200-day moving average is $191.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $5,341,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,724 shares of company stock valued at $14,757,773 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

