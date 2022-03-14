Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.49 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after purchasing an additional 897,202 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,363,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,305.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 649,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after purchasing an additional 603,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.82. 302,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,656,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

