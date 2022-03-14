RED (RED) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,717.00

RED (RED) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $371,754.57 and approximately $28,717.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00265075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001283 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001673 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

