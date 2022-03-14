Omni Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00007079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00265075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001283 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,327 coins and its circulating supply is 563,011 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

