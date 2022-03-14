Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) PT at $31.79

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.06. 623,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,298,816. Williams Companies has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

