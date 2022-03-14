Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Declines By 46.5%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:MNPR traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.94. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,502. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

