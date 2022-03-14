Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Declines By 46.5%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:MNPR traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.94. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,502. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.