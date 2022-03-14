Short Interest in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Increases By 36.3%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 86,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYRA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,158. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.26). Equities analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

