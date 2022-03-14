Thomas A. Blackwell Purchases 500 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Blackwell purchased 500 shares of National Western Life Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.31 per share, for a total transaction of $104,155.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.93. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504. The company has a market cap of $756.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $197.62 and a one year high of $260.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.36.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,057.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 71.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 274.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

