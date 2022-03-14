Thomas A. Blackwell Purchases 500 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Blackwell purchased 500 shares of National Western Life Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.31 per share, for a total transaction of $104,155.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of National Western Life Group stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.93. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504. The company has a market cap of $756.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $197.62 and a one year high of $260.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.36.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
National Western Life Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.
