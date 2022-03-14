Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Sells $48,967.80 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $48,967.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:APR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 586.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apria by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after buying an additional 819,967 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apria by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,909,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789,919 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Apria by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,655,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,979,000 after purchasing an additional 238,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apria by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 242,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apria by 1,114.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 290,181 shares during the last quarter.

APR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Apria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

