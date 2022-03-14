Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Sells £202,536.96 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.35), for a total value of £202,536.96 ($265,378.62).

LON LGEN traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 265.20 ($3.47). The stock had a trading volume of 10,519,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,406,778. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 282.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.57. The company has a market cap of £15.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.39) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.49) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.75 ($4.60).

Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.