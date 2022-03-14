Nicholas Pfeiffer Sells 2,181 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Pfeiffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.11. 66,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,338. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.32.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,158,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,906,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

