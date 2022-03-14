Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. Avery Dennison reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 24,066.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $4.08 on Monday, hitting $166.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,094. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.84. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

