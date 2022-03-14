u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) PT Raised to CHF 75

u-blox (OTCMKTS: UBLXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 70 to CHF 75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UBLXF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded u-blox to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on u-blox from CHF 65 to CHF 77 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

u-blox stock remained flat at $$67.85 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97. u-blox has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $79.95.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

