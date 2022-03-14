Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 75,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.56.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.93. 189,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,779. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

