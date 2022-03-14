AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.39

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 73014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

ABCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of -1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 230,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,244,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 161,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

