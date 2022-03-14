Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Down 14.2%

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) traded down 14.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.48. 25,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 395,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

A number of analysts have commented on EBIX shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.57.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ebix by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ebix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ebix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ebix by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ebix by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

