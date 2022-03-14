Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.74. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on COLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,690. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $83.61 and a one year high of $114.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,541,000 after acquiring an additional 104,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,975,000 after purchasing an additional 366,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,550,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,661,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,451,000 after buying an additional 60,473 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.