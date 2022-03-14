Porch Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 11,416 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 851% compared to the average volume of 1,201 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.04.

Shares of PRCH traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 146,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,160. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Porch Group by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

