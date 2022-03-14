Traders Purchase Large Volume of Solid Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,102 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,347% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,514 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 103.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 560,876 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 3,107.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 542,021 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 54.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 515,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 95,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,188. The firm has a market cap of $108.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

